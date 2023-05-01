Lifesaving Equipment Donated

Surry County Farm Bureau provides grain bin rescue equipment to Local VFDs
By Terry Harris
Statistics from Purdue University indicate 64 cases, fatal and non-fatal, involving agricultural confined spaces occurred on U.S. farms in 2020 alone. As the trend of storing greater amounts of grain on farms increases, area farmers are working to prevent grain bin tragedies from occurring in the community. To that end, on April 18, Surry County Farm Bureau donated a Great Wall of Rescue device valued at over $4,400 for use by Surry, Dendron, and Claremont Volunteer Fire Departments.
The unique life-saving rescue equipment consists of aluminum panels that create a tube surrounding a trapped victim to relieve pressure exerted by funneling grain to assist with grain bin extractions, Once the Great Wall of Rescue tube is inserted into the grain, it acts as a retaining wall as grain is removed from inside via an auger, ultimately freeing the victim.
Surry County Farm Bureau President Steven Pittman noted that having equipment near grain bins reduces response time, thus increasing the chance of survival among victims.
“Agriculture can be a dangerous industry,” he said, “and while grain bins can be harmless compared to other equipment, if you happen to be or fall in the wrong spot, you’re facing a disaster.”
"Having an extraction tube in the county, and having people trained and aware of the dangers, brings light to the fact that grain bins aren’t as simple as people think,” Pittman added, declaring the addition of grain bin rescue equipment in Surry a victory for area farmers.
“As a member of the Dendron Volunteer Fire Department for over a decade,” said Dennis Holmes, DVFD training officer, we have had several agricultural incidents where our assistance was needed.”.
When asked what this donation means to the local departments and communities Holmes said, “With the new grain bin rescue kit we are able to perform a grain bin rescue without having to call another jurisdiction. Agricultural accidents are very dangerous. We live in a county that has many agricultural operations, some big and some small, but all have the same amount of danger involved.”
“With the amount of danger that could possibly happen at any point we want to be prepared for the unknown.” he continued. “We would like to thank Farm Bureau for the purchase and donating the rescue kit for the benefit of the community.”
Noting that Farm Bureau also will be partnering with local Fire & Rescue to host rescue personnel training, Surry and Sussex Counties’ Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent Elizabeth Pittman said, “The donation of the grain bin rescue equipment by Surry Farm Bureau is greatly appreciated by the local farming and fire /rescue community. This type of specialized equipment is something that departments hope never to have to use other than in a training scenario, but can be vital to saving lives when needed. We appreciate all that Farm Bureau is doing to ensure that our local community and farms are in safe hands with the equipment and training being provided to our local fire departments.’
The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation is the Commonwealth’s largest farmers’ advocacy group, and Surry County Farm Bureau is one of 88 county Farm Bureaus in the state of Virginia. With over 130,000 members, the stated purpose of the non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization is a commitment to “supporting Virginia’s agriculture industry and preserving the Virginia way of life.”
