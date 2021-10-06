Lady Bug is about two years old, and at 25 pounds, she really is just a sweet little girl. She’s pretty laid back – even a little shy at first. But she is very smart and will warm up to you as soon as she knows you. She loves to be outside, and can be lively if you want her to, but at the same time, she’s the kind of sweetie who would be quite content just to rest at your feet all day. She’s already great on a leash and gets along well with other animals. She also loves to cuddle and would be a perfect companion for a single person or a family. Now she just needs a loving forever home. Please come see her at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, Va. 23882, Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. or call 804-898-5371 to set up an appointment at other times.
