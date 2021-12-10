Knights Before Christmas set to storm Bacon’s Castle

By Terry Harris
On December 11, Surry County’s own Bacon’s Castle - the oldest brick house in North America - will host a totally different Holiday event. And according to Site Coordinator Carol Wiedel, the invasion of the Tidewater Dogs of War promises to be unlike anything previously seen in the area.
“This is new for us this year,” said Wiedel, “and it’s going to be a fabulous out-of-the-ordinary holiday event! We’ll have demonstrations by knights of melees and duels, the Yule Queen from Blackwater Regional Library Bookmobile reading stories, vendors will be on site all day with items for sale as well as food – and hopefully mead – and, of course, Santa wouldn’t miss this!”
Wiedel also shared that although latest weather predictions forecast balmy 68 degree weather for the day, there also will be a bonfire.
“It should be perfect for keeping fingers warm as guests roam the grounds, taking in the sights and sounds of the regional armored combat group demonstrating skills honed while participating in tournaments and international competitions reenacting the days of the knights of old,” she added.
“We will also have a small group of 17th century reenactors out amongst the other fun things planned outside,” Weidel said, adding, “We intentionally planned this as an outdoor event, following social distancing protocols and the like, for the safety of our guests.”
Christmas Tours of the castle, which will be decorated in 17th and 18th century style, also will be available, and will offer a great opportunity for attendees to observe and enjoy some of the Christmas Traditions of the time. For inside events, masks will be required.
The $10 price of General Admission will include demonstrations by the Tidewater Dogs of War medieval armored combat team, Christmas Tours of the Castle, a visit from Santa, Storytime, the bonfire, access to vendors with food and drink and other items for sale, and the opportunity to interact with reenactors. A $5 Grounds Only ticket also will be available.
The Knights before Christmas on December 11 from 10-5 at Bacon’s castle promises to provide a fun-filled outdoor activity for the whole family, Wiedel said.
“I’m very excited,” she added, “It’s bringing some fun for the whole family that’s different from the regular holiday fare, and promises to be an exciting event! I really hope it will attract a large number of local families as well as visitors from other areas who can just come out and have some good, safe fun that day. It’s truly a unique event for everyone looking for Christmas activities, and hopefully this will be the beginning of an annual tradition for us.”
