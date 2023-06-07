Kimberly Hardy-Savage selected Teacher of the Year for SES

Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.