Kimberly Hardy-Savage selected Teacher of the Year for SES

By Terry Harris
Surry Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year is Kimberly Hardy-Savage, a second grade teacher at SES now in her 18th year of teaching.
A partial list of her responsibilities, she says, includes, along with teaching the core curriculum, “building relationships with students, planning lessons, working alongside her grade level team and collaborating with fellow educators to fulfill the mission of Surry County Public Schools.”
A 1994 honor graduate of Surry County High School, Hardy-Savage went on to further her education at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and then to Christopher Newport University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
She began her career in education at Surry Elementary as an instructional assistant, then a Pre-K teacher, moved on to first grade for three years and third grade for ten years while also teaching summer school and tutoring for Project Stars. She also served as coordinator and liaison for the Feed Our Future backpack program with her church and sorority, helping to get food donated.
For three years she left and taught third grade math in a neighboring county, where her students scored 95% on the third grade Math SOL test. But though she describes the time as “enjoyable,” she said that she realized “It just was not home,” so she returned to Surry County Public Schools as a second-grade teacher, which is her current role.
Hardy-Savage describes one of her biggest accomplishments as establishing relationships with her students and making sure that her students “know that they matter, that they are loved and cared for, and are heard.”
She credits much of her teaching style and love for her students to great teachers that taught her, and says that she particularly enjoys reconnecting with former students, hearing how they’re doing, and “seeing them become successful, and them saying that she is one of the best teachers or one of their most favorite teachers.”
Mrs. Hardy-Savage is married to Andre, Sr., has three sons - Andre, Jr., and twins, Aaron and Austin who attend Surry Elementary – and describes herself as being very active in her church and community and enjoying “volunteering with Surry Youth Sports as a team mom and on the sponsorship committee, and serving the counties of Surry and Isle of Wight with the Phi Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.”
