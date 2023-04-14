John Randolph Foundation Announces Promotion & Welcomes New Team Member

HOPEWELL, VA, MARCH 6, 2023 – John Randolph Foundation is pleased to announce the promotion of Bonnie G. Falls to Director of Scholarship Program Services. In this role, she is directly responsible for the oversight and management of the Foundation’s Scholarship and Award Program and brings innovation and best practices to ensure the program’s continued success and growth.
Bonnie joined the John Randolph Foundation in 2007 as Scholarship Program Officer, growing the program from 16 permanently endowed funds to 80. She also utilized a variety of technologies to fully automate the scholarship application, maximizing both transparency and accuracy in the review and selection process. Bonnie brings a plethora of experience in communication, development, planning, and fundraising which is key to increasing opportunities for the Foundation’s donors and programs.
Before joining the Foundation, Bonnie was Public Affairs Manager for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond where she was employed for over 15 years.
John Randolph Foundation also welcomes Kyle A. English to the team as Scholarship Program Associate. Kyle supports the Scholarship and Award Program by assisting in the implementation and monitoring of program processes and communicating with local school guidance offices, colleges, parents, and students.
Kyle brings with him a passion for helping youth. An active member of the community, he volunteers and assists students, whether it is working with the Hopewell High School basketball program or serving as a leader of youth services, a volunteer position, at First Baptist Church in Hopewell. Kyle also volunteers for Walk Through Bethlehem, Night to Shine, Breakfast with Santa, and Youth Life of Hopewell, an organization that provides mentorship opportunities to teens.
Kyle graduated from Hopewell High School in 2011 and was the recipient of the John Randolph Foundation – Ted P. Blanks Scholarship. He is a graduate of James Madison University earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in 2015.
John Randolph Foundation partners with donors and organizations to support healthy communities and bright futures in the Tri-Cities region of Virginia. Through the generosity of our donors, John Randolph Foundation has invested more than $26 million in the community through charitable grants and awarded 1,800 students with $2.4 million in scholarships since 1995. The Foundation is an accredited community foundation, managing over 100 funds established by generous donors to support a variety of charitable causes. For more information about submitting a grant request, applying for a scholarship, donating or establishing a fund, please visit www.johnrandolphfoundation.org or call (804) 458-2239.
