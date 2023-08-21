By Terry Harris
On Saturday, August 26, the Boykins Family and The Community Coalition of Sussex County (CCSC) will hold their 4th Annual Back to School Water Fun Day at the Millard and Florence Stith Community Center in Jarratt, VA.
From Noon until 4 p.m. there will be water games and free school supplies as well as hot dogs and refreshments for the kids, according to CCSC Director Robert Hamlin.
“It’s just a great time for the kids to have a last summer fling of fun with water and free food and backpacks,” Hamlin explained. “A number of community churches, groups, and individuals have donated them so that the kids will be all ready to dive back into school.”
“It’s going to be a pretty big thing,” he added. “Last year we had over 300 people. And we invite vendors to come join in – there’s no charge for that. It’s just an event we do to help the community and have a nice time for people to really enjoy themselves.”
The event will be August 26 (Rain Date September 2) from noon until four, at 9436 Mayes St., Jarratt, VA 23867. For questions or to make donations call Robert Hamlin at 540-798-0036.
