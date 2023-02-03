IPAWS replacing Dominion Energy Siren Alerts

By Terry Harris
A big change is in the offing for Surry County residents who have been subjected several times a year to the blast of siren testing from the county’s nuclear power system for over 35 years.
"For those who live within a 10-mile radius of our North Anna Power Station (NAPS) and Surry Power Station (SPS), our alert sirens will soon be replaced with the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS)”, explained the county’s Chief of Emergency Management Ray Phelps.
The change, which he indicated has been two years in the making, has involved a number of meetings, concerns, and testing in preparation for the new warning system.
“The new IPAWS has two methods for alerting the public,” Phelps said. “The first is that the Emergency Alert System notifies television and radio broadcasters who, in turn, share messaging through television and radio channels. The second method is via Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) that will come to your cell phone.”
Phelps indicated that both alert methods, identical in nature to Amber and Severe Weather alerts, have several advantages over the sirens, as they have the ability to offer real-time information in the event of an emergency, as opposed to a noise alone.
The new system was specifically designed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for this purpose, Phelps said, as in addition to EAS and WEA, residential and business phones will be called and plans are in place to notify recreational areas such as parks and waterways as well.
“Dominion decided a few years back that they were going to discontinue the Siren Notification System for the Surry Nuclear Power Station and move towards IPAWS/WEA only,” he further explained. “As an Emergency Manager I had some concerns with that approach, especially since the cell phone coverage in Surry County is so spotty. There was a great deal of discussion between the local Risk Jurisdictions and Dominion Energy over a period of time and tests were performed to ensure that the IPAWS/WEA would work as the only notification system in the event of a nuclear incident.”
According to Phelps, the test were performed, and while there were a few areas in the Surry Power Station area that lacked coverage, Surry County was not one of them. As a result, on February 1, in Surry County, along with all other risk jurisdictions, VDEM and Dominion Energy will go through the steps to discontinue the Siren Notification System and move to IPAWS/WEA.
“We want to ensure that all Surry County citizens and those visiting Surry County are notified in the event of an incident,” Phelps said, “and the IPAWS/WEA system will accomplish this task.”
