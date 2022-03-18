Important youth forum scheduled

On Monday, March 28, the Surry County Department of Youth and Family Resources will sponsor a special Youth Forum for youth, parents, mentors, and agencies to represent the needs of all ages of youth from 0-24 years old.
“It is time to reevaluate our needs as a county and to initiate opportunities in the community for youth and youth advocates - where we are, things we’ve accomplished, what we need,” explained DYFR Program Coordinator Benita Veiga. “This will be an opportunity for people living in Surry County to learn about and voice their opinions on important issues like what youth projects do we have and what projects do we need in Surry County? Why are young people not coming back home when they graduate? Where are we in housing and jobs? How does the youth community feel about changes in Surry County? And what can county and youth organizations do to get more involvement from both parents and youth?”
LaJeune Stone, Director for DYFR explained that some of the programs already ongoing in Surry County include mentoring through a Guide Program and a Lunch Buddy program for grades one through four at Surry Elementary as well as Precious Jewels and Gems for girls and Boys to Men for after school mentoring for grades five through eight at Luther Porter Jackson Middle School.
“We also have YLOV and YMOV as well as Youth Council and Safe Dates programs at Surry County High School as well as many special events like our recent Father-Daughter Winter Event and our Summer Camps,” she added, “but this is about a needs reassessment. What else, what more, or what different do we need here.”
“It’s been a few years since the last assessment,” Stone continued, “and Covid and other things have changed so much about our whole way of living. We are offering this opportunity because we need our young people to understand that especially with all these changes, now more than ever we want and need to hear from them and from their families what do they feel is needed? Is it about recreation, housing, jobs? What are the key issues going on in the community and what is the real mental and physical state of our community right now?”
“We need to find out how we, right here in a rural county, are doing after all these changes in the world and here where we live,” she added, “so we’ll know how to go on with youth-related details concerning health, education, and how to assist in going forth in activities and programs that actually meet the needs of our youth not as they were, but as they are.”
“We’ll have a panel for the kids to ask questions, and light snacks will be served,” Stone said, “but I have to stress that this is basically for anyone involved with youth - parents, mentors, faith-based organizations, board members of all county boards, our school system, District 19, the health department, court services, all governmental agencies, anyone who works with or advocates for our youth population, and we especially urge middle and high school kids to come be a part of this for their own opinions. The input and expertise of all of these people is invaluable as we make our plans. We need everyone to respond and give voice to their thoughts on the needs and concerns of the county so we will know what our youth really want and need.”
Reservations are recommended due to limited space available for the 6 p.m. meeting on March 28 at Surry Community Center, 205 Enos Farm Dr, Surry, VA. Please RSVP by contacting Benita Veiga @ 757-605-8414 or email beveiga@surrycountyva.gov by March 23, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.