By Terry Harris
Last week Sussex Animal Services Director Debbie Broughton revealed a special announcement for anyone who has longed for a pet of their own.
“For the entire month of August,” she said, “all adoptions from us are FREE and we invite everyone to come and meet these sweet puppies and kitties during our August Hot Dogs and Cool Cats Summer Event!
“We have amazing animals who need homes right now, from puppies and kittens to senior dogs and cats,” she explained, adding that many are featured on their Facebook page.
When asked why there are nearly 100 animals currently at the shelter, she said, “We’re an open admissions shelter. That means any time an animal needs a safe place to stay, whether it’s a stray or from police action or an owner surrender or just anything - we don’t turn them away. They need to be here; they’re going to be here.”
“We get overwhelmed sometimes with how many we have to find homes for,” she continued. “That number doesn’t even count livestock – just dogs and cats. And we only have 22 dog runs right now, so we have dog crates in the hallway, in the front room, in my office!”
“The hardest part,” Broughton continued, is simply that we have to either get them back to their owners because they were lost, to a new family because they were chosen, to a rescue because they get another chance there, or, as an absolute last resort, to Jesus, because we cannot place them anywhere.”
She said that one of the rewards of working at the shelter is to see animals who often come in in very bad shape being transformed through correct feeding, medical care, and whatever the need. Sometimes, she said, it’s mostly just some attention – some love. And that brought up a surprising fact about volunteer opportunities at the shelter.
“We would love to have some good, dedicated people who love animals come help out – and not necessarily in the way most people think,” she said. “We have had 700 animals already this year. That’s a lot and my staff is small, so they’re working their butts off. I think people might be surprised to know that yes, they can help with cleaning and laundry and sorting things that have been donated. All of that is badly needed. But we could also use people who can walk the dogs or play with the cats or bathe the dogs or volunteer some time for transporting animals as needed, freeing up staff for other duties.
Compassionate fatigue is a real thing,” Broughton said, after mentioning that she had taken a dog that had just had surgery home with her the night before so it would not be alone in the shelter overnight while recovering. “And the hard part is that we’re right there with them every step of their journey here. We’ve shed a lot of tears. A lot of them are being held here for a case and can’t be adopted until the case is over. So, after already going through people being so mean to then, they have to just sit here and wait – sometimes for months – and there is nothing we can do while they’re waiting for court.”
“And sometimes we have really sweet ones – maybe they’re too sick to be cured, and we do absolutely everything we possibly can to avoid it, but eventually there’s nothing we can do but euthanize them,” she said. “And sometimes, mostly with hounds, it’s just that no one looks at them and they end up here for such a long time. It’s a shame.”
She paused, then continued, “Having to stay here so long, sometimes they can go cage crazy, or they just won’t eat from being shut up. I don’t think people realize we’re not a prison for these wonderful animals. We’re basically a safe place until they get to the next place - back to a safe home, in order to fulfill our state mandate.”
“So, we need to get them adopted!” she said. “We just have to find them homes, and we would love for everyone to please come see us during Hot Dogs and Cool Cats days and find their dream new best friend!”
Sussex County Animal Services is open to the public 1-4 Monday through Friday, or by appointment at other times at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. They request that visitors call first at 804-898-5371. That number is also available for information about being a volunteer.
