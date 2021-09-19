High speed chase results in 24 charges

By Terry Harris
A 24-year-old Colonial Heights, Virginia, man was arrested following a high-speed chase on Thursday and is being held in Sussex jail State with no bond due to the number and seriousness of charges against him.
According to Virginia State Police, on Sept. 9, at approximately 4:56 p.m., while on routine patrol, a Virginia State Trooper observed a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox traveling on Interstate 95, southbound, displaying improper registration.
The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, and the pursuit ensued when the vehicle driver refused to stop.
The driver exited the interstate at the 20 mile marker at a high rate of speed and continued down the exit ramp, driving through the stop sign at the bottom of the exit ramp, at Route 631.
He then lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, and drove down an embankment before coming to rest in the middle of the roadway. After the trooper attempted to block the Chevrolet and was exiting his vehicle to take the driver into custody, the driver, 25 year old Michael Wayne Newman, Jr., of Colonial Heights, Virginia, once again fled the scene at a high rate of speed, continuing back onto Interstate 95.
The trooper again began to pursue the vehicle, but when he pulled up beside the driver in an attempt to positively identify the driver and confirm that there was a passenger in the vehicle, Newman began to wave what appeared to be a firearm in his left hand at the trooper prior to exiting the Interstate at the 17 mile marker.
Once off the interstate, Newman began to lose control of the vehicle on Route 301. Due to the seriousness of the violator's offenses and danger to the community, a pursuit intervention technique was successfully executed with the assistance of another trooper, and Newman was taken into custody without incident.
According to the VSP report, Newman, who was wanted on several felony warrants out of Prince George, was charged with seven felonies, eight misdemeanors, and nine traffic offenses.
Charges included abduction by force (female passenger), driving while intoxicated (drugs), possession of a schedule I/II drug, possession of controlled paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/I drugs, reckless driving by speed, reckless driving failure to stop/signal, reckless driving-failure to yield entering a highway, no operator’s license, hit and run, failure to stop, disregard commands by a law enforcement officer, damage to state property (two counts), improper registration, and nine other traffic infractions.
Neither Newman nor his female passenger was harmed during the pursuit.
