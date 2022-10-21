High level lunch at Virginia Diner

By Terry Harris
Last Tuesday, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares stopped in for lunch at an area favorite restaurant, the Virginia Diner, where he met with local leaders and representatives as a special kickoff to his 2nd Annual Southwest Virginia Bus Tour.
Former Governor George Allen, Delegate Emily Brewer and Delegate Otto Wachsmann joined Attorney General Miyares to discuss the largest challenges impacting the community and surrounding counties.
Virginians from Sussex, Surry, Isle of Wight, Southampton, Prince George, Emporia/Greensville, Brunswick, and Dinwiddie were invited to the lunch with Attorney General Miyares, where Delegates Wachsmann and Brewer had an opportunity to share their localized expertise and experiences working directly with people across their district.
