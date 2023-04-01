Here comes the Easter Bunny!

By Terry Harris
It looks like Peter Cottontail will be having a busy time in Sussex and Surry Counties over the next couple of weeks! Here are expected sightings submitted by some of his assistants.
April 1 , 11 – 2 p.m. families can bring lawn chairs to a Surry County Spring Festival at 45 School Street with relay races, corn hole, bounce house, a live DJ, egg hunts for all ages including adults, prizes and a special guest appearance by the Bunny. A short program to bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month and Autism Awareness Month also will be presented. Sponsors include Surry County Administration office, Surry County parks and Recreation, Surry County Department of Social Services, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Surry County Department of Youth and Family Resources, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc, Phi Chi Omega Chapter, Improvement Associations, Royal Stepz Social Club, and VA Cooperative Extension.
April 4 – The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance at The Waverly Library 125 Bank Street, 5 – 6:30 p.m. to give kids an opportunity to enjoy crafts and an Easter Story Walk while they visit with the Easter Bunny. Sponsored by Horizon Healthcare, Town of Waverly, Sussex Commonwealth Attorney, Waverly United Methodist Church, Sussex County Sheriff’s Department, and more.
April 8 – The Jessica A. Moore Foundation Community Center will hold their 6th Annual Easter Egg Hunt from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Community Center at 408 School Street in Waverly. There will be free food and prizes and creative decorations for all to enjoy. Listed sponsors in addition to the Foundation include SCYMAC, Petersburg Chapter of CHUMS, Inc., and VA Epicureans, INC.
April 8 – Easter Egg Hunt Sponsored by the Friends of Chippokes at Chippokes State Park for anyone under the age of 10. Good family fun with themed activities, refreshments, and a chance to meet Victor the Silver Rabbit. Parents and children wait at the edge of the parking lot for the EASTER BUNNY to lead them down the brick walkway promptly at 2:00 p.m., RAIN or SHINE. Vehicle entrance fee at the park $7, but no other fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.