Help with finding jobs and career growth now available locally

By Terry Harris
Workforce services are now being offered in both Surry and Sussex Counties thanks to the Crater Region branch of Virginia Career works, a nationwide program funded through the Department of Labor.
“Our goal is to help anyone of any age including youths aged 16-24, in or out of school, who feels they need intensive support to get or get back to work,” explained Kurleen Patrick, Programs Coordinator for the Crater Regional Workforce Development Board. “Workforce services are now being offered at the Resource & Employment Center, 11916 Rolfe Highway in Surry from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month as well as at the Jessica A. Moore Community Center at 408 School Street, Waverly from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month, and we are really excited about the possibilities.”
The Crater Region consists of Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Emporia, Greensville, Hopewell, Petersburg, Prince George, Surry and Sussex, and Patrick revealed that under the guidance of the Crater Region’s Executive Director Tabitha Taylor, Centers already are running in Prince George and Emporia equipped with resource rooms with access to the internet for job search, copying & faxing services.
Through the Workforce Innovation & Opportunities Act (WIOA) program, job seekers can receive assistance with career exploration, applying for jobs, guidance with filing for unemployment insurance benefits as well as access adult education services. Qualified individuals also can access one to one career services & occupational skills training through the WIOA.
“WIOA’s main goal is to get people employed or reemployed,” she said. “So we assist job seekers. Maybe they’re having personal challenges and we can hook them up with sources. So case management is a component of the program. We’re always helping alleviate barriers they may have to have help with to get back to work sooner. Individuals enrolled in the program can get training at no charge where they are in the community.”
Patrick said that the secondary goal is to work with businesses in the region trying to help them fill vacancies right now, and that Nadine Hall, the Crater Region’s Business Service Coordinator, can also assist businesses with screening and recruitment, advertising job openings and organizing hiring events - again all free of charge.
“Area businesses can also benefit from our two work-based learning programs free of charge,” she explained. “We have available On-The-Job-Training (OJT) through which employers may be reimbursed up to 75% (depending on company size) of a participant’s wages during training/employment as well as Employment Internship Opportunities (WEX) which offers employers the opportunity to see how a job seeker progresses in the job for up to 320 hours before making a decision to hire. VCW will pay the job seeker a stiped during their training period.”
“We realize that in certain localities like Sussex and Surry things are more rural, and some of these services might not be available or people may not be aware that the services exist,” Patrick said. “So we just think it’s important to bring services to the community, because we want to make sure people can achieve a level of self-sufficiency.”
Asked how she feels about the expansion into Sussex and Surry, she said, “I love my job. I’ve worked a good number of years in workforce development, and I’ve always been in positions where my goal is to help individuals get back on their feet. I love seeing the pride one has with finally having a job they want to go to. And I love how so many people that I work with in the program are committed to the program and do so much because they feel strongly about helping people.”
For further information call (804) 301-7502.
