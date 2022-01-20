Help choose the LOVE

Building on the time-honored “Virginia is for Lovers” slogan, Citizens of Surry County are invited to help select elements of an L.O.V.E. sign to represent the community as part of the state-wide LOVEworks program.
The Surry County LOVEwork sign will be one of more than 250 giant L.O.V.E. letters across the Commonwealth as part of a project designed to promote travel in Virginia and strengthen awareness of the “Virginia is for Lovers” message.”
To participate, simply go to the county’s Tourism page at http://surrycountytourism.com/ under News and Announcements and take the survey!
Select, from among the design concept options offered, the unique ways that the letters L. O. V. and E. can best represent all the great reasons for visitors to come and experience the many wonderful things that Surry County offers for all to see and enjoy.
The survey will be available January 12 through February 28, when votes will be collected and totaled to help choose the final design for the local Surry County LOVEwork sign, which will result in a great photo-op spot and a fun installation for area residents and visitors alike.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.