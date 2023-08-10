Helicopter Crashes near Sussex-Surry County line

By Terry Harris
On August 5, 2023, at approximately 12:45PM a private helicopter crashed near White Marsh Road in Surry County approximately 5 miles from Wakefield, VA.
The Hughes 369 Delta, operated by Haverfield Aviation, was carrying two passengers, according to Virginia State Police. They also revealed that the private helicopter was hired and contracted by Dominion Power.
When the search for the helicopter began, both Sussex and Surry County personnel were involved in the hunt for the crash site as it was known to be very near the county line. Contrary to initial reports that it was believed to be within a large cornfield, the aircraft finally was found entangled in trees in the woods on the Surry County side of the line
The pilot and passenger survived the crash, but suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond.
Surry County Chief of Emergency Management Ray Phelps confirmed that the Dendron Fire Department had command of the site until Virginia State Police arrived and took over. He commended the efforts of the Dendron Fire Department, Surry Fire Department, Surry County EMS, Wakefield Fire Department, Waverly EMS, and the Sussex County Emergency Management Manager, and added, “It was very fortunate that the injuries were not much worse. This was a great collaborative effort between the two counties. Everyone worked together very well.”
According to VSP, the investigation is ongoing, but the FFA and the NTSB were both contacted about the crash. The FAA did arrive at the crash scene to initiate their investigation. It is unknown at this time if the NTSB will be conducting an investigation.
