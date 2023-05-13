Great free prizes up for grabs to promote local building safety

By Terry Harris
May is Building Safety Month, and to remind citizens of Sussex and Surry Counties how vitally important proper safety measures and inspections are, bi-county Building Official Matt Westheimer and his Building Department teams in each county are sponsoring a novel way to both promote safety and let folks know what they actually do for the greater good of the communities.
The effort, which is part of an international Building Safety Month campaign of more than 42 years’ duration, is
to raise awareness about building safety and reinforce the need for the adoption of modern, regularly updated building codes as well as to help individuals, families and businesses understand what it takes to create safe and sustainable structures, Westheimer explained.
“So we decided to have two free raffles - with some pretty great prizes - to encourage all citizens in both counties to stop by and learn more about what the Building Department actually does,” Westheimer explained.
To that end, they divided the Month of May into four sections with the main theme “It Starts with YOU!” and assigned weekly themes throughout the month focused on specific topics, then put together big bundles of free raffle prizes to be awarded in each county.
“For Week 1 (May 1–7) the theme was Building Safety Starts at Home, and the winners from each county scored some great prizes - a fire extinguisher, combination carbon monoxide/smoke detector/alarm, an emergency escape ladder, and fire retardant spray for the kitchen to counter potential grease fires,” Westheimer explained.
The winner of the drawing for Week 2 (May 8–14), themed Building Safety Professionals and You, will receive a basketful of pool items such as floats, goggles, and various other things for having fun in a swimming pool or pond.”
Week 3 items (May 15-21), he said, will be based on the theme Prepare Your Community and will focus on energy efficiency items like a programmable thermostat, LED lightbulbs and spray foam used to seal cracks to keep air infiltration out of your house.
And one lucky winner from each county during Weeks 4 (May 22–28) and 5 (May 29–31), Advocate for Your Community and Solving Challenges Together combined, will take home a five gallon bucket filled with a “huge assortment of tools like hammers, tape measures, carpenter pens, levels, speed square, a utility knife, work gloves, and screw drivers,” Westheimer enthused.
“Anyone in both counties is eligible to enter,” he explained. “Folks who apply for a permit in person or online during this time are automatically entered. BUT, you don’t have to purchase a permit or anything else to enter. Throughout the month of May, Surry County Building Department will have a table outside the Building Inspections Office at 45 School Street in Surry. For Sussex County the entry table is at 2135 Princeton Road in Sussex. Each has Building Safety literature and brochures as well as the free raffle forms.”
“The weekly drawings will be done on Fridays,” he added, “and you do not need to be present to win. Just come by during the week and fill out a free raffle ticket to enter for some great, free prizes.”
Asked why he is so enthused about the project, Westheimer responded, “We need to bring awareness to building safety – to spotlight what we actually do for the greater good of the community. Every place people have ever been has been inspected - from backyard pools to Busch Gardens to your house where you live. There’s a huge array of what the building safety industry does, and we want people to know that we are here to help them - not to hold up or delay a project. We are a resource for them to make sure what they’re doing is done the right way the first time, with safety the overall key component.”
“To me, this is a very rewarding career, and so important,” he added. “Everybody knows what firefighters do. They rush into buildings and save folks. We’re behind the scenes, doing fire reviews and making sure prevention worked and the building did not suffer extensive damage because of whatever fires do occur. Even more importantly, we try to provide proper planning and safety measures to try to make sure that those fires or accidents never occur in the first place – and, if they do, that the building is designed in such a way that it keeps the building from quickly collapsing and helps protect those firefighters, people working in the buildings, and families living in the homes.”
For further information call 757-294-5211 in Surry County, and in Sussex County call 434-246-4390.
