Great free prizes up for grabs to promote local building safety

Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.