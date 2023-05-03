Gladys Reed honored by Board of Supervisors

By Terry Harris
At the April 20 regular board meeting of the Sussex County Board of Supervisors, Ms. Gladys L. Gilliam Reed, a lifelong resident of Sussex County and a graduate of Sussex Central High School, was recognized by the board. First, Supervisor Debbie P. Jones spoke of her, personally.
“I had the pleasure of working with Mrs. Reed for the 27 years that she was at the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department,” Jones said. “Everyone loved her! She spoke what she meant and she meant what she said, so everyone listened. She was the Mama to all of us – a strong individual who loved her family and loved her job.”
Vice Chair Susan Seward, who was presiding over the meeting said, “While I didn't have the pleasure of knowing her, many thanks for her and to her family.”
Mrs. Reed’s siblings, Montique and Dorothy Gilliam, family came forward and accepted the resolution which Supervisor Jones read the minutes of the meeting in her honor. It read as follows:
“WHEREAS, on March 9, 2023, Sussex County lost one of its beloved residents, Ms. Gladys L. Gilliam Reed; and WHEREAS, Ms. Reed was a life-long resident of Sussex County and a graduate of Sussex Central High School; and WHEREAS, she became a member of New Hope Baptist Church at an early age, and was a dedicated servant on the Usher Board for many years; and WHEREAS, she was employed at Brown and Williams in Petersburg for 15 years; and WHEREAS, Ms. Reed served as a dispatcher with the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department for 27 years, retiring in 2011, and was affectionately known as “Mama Reed;” and WHEREAS, Ms. Reed was greatly loved and referred to by her siblings as “Sister Soldier. “THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Sussex County Board of Supervisors that this resolution recognizes Ms. Gladys L. Gilliam Reed for her services provided to Sussex County and its residents; and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that a copy of this resolution be placed, recorded and retained in the minutes of the Sussex County Board of Supervisors.’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.