Gina Clayton named SHS and Division Teacher of the Year

By Terry Harris
Born and raised in Surry County, 15 year teacher Gina Yolonda Clayton declares herself “a proud graduate of SCHS,” adding that she is thankful for the “superb education” she received as a student within Surry Public Schools, and she greatly appreciates “the many wonderful teachers who inspired” her including Mr. & Mrs. Powell who inspired her love of theatre and Coach Bear who encouraged his students to excel.
She obviously is carrying on in their tradition, as her peers within the SCPS division have just selected her as both the Surry High School Teacher of the Year and the Division Teacher of the Year.
Gina received a BA from The College of William and Mary in theatre and an MA from Regent University, where she studied Cinema/TV Production with a concentration in Communication Research. Shortly afterward, she moved to Los Angeles where she interned with Revelations Entertainment, founded by Morgan Freeman, and Robey Theatre, founded by Danny Glover and Ben Guillory as well as working for ABC, Inc. a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company.
In 2007 she returned to Surry to assist with the care of her mother, who was battling Alzheimer’s and, in order to dedicate most of her time to her mother’s care and live in Surry, Gina enrolled in ODU’s Career Switcher program in order to begin a new journey as a teacher.
The following year, she began teaching English 10, Creative Writing, Freshman Seminar, and SAT Prep at Surry County High School, and the next year she began coaching the drama club – the first teacher at SCHS to teach a theatre class.
Within the next 3 or 4 years, she said that Mrs. Rita Holmes (principal at SCHS at that time) discussed with her the possibility of a theatre class which led to her organizing and running the SCHS drama team from 2009 to 2015, which placed higher each year than it did the previous year.
Gina hosted the district conference for three consecutive years as her SCHS students earned numerous best actor awards for the Conference and Region along with many of the cast members making the best acting team. The drama team won 1st place in the District three times and won 1st place in the Regional Competition against seven other schools. In addition, the team advanced to the State championship in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 school years, finishing in 3rd place in the last State appearance.
As an English teacher, she encourages a love of reading and an understanding that writing is a process. For years, her English syllabus has included the following proverb: “Learning is a treasure that will follow its owner everywhere.”
She lists as her firm belief that many things can be taken from an individual, but one thing that cannot be taken is one’s knowledge.
As for the factors that influenced Gina to become a teacher, she said that it was a combination of her mother’s illness and her mother’s dream for her own life, as she is, in many ways, living her mother’s dream to become a teacher.
Gina currently teaches English 9, English 9 Honors, and Introduction to Theatre as well as tutoring 6th graders at Luther Porter Jackson Middle School, tutoring for Project Stars, and teaching GED classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Surry County High. She has taught summer school for several years, including an 8th-grade writer’s academy during the summer of 2022.
Looking back over her career in education at SCHS, she said that she is most proud of Motivating students to read and to become lifelong learners, advancing to the State Theatre Competition two years in a row, improving student writing, encouraging one of her former students to teach, and running into her students a few years after graduation and realizing that she had an impact on their lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.