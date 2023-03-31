Ghost tours by night set for Bacon’s Castle

By Terry Harris
April 1 this year will be a great time to grab your flashlight and head to Bacon’s Castle for a spooky good time, as site historical interpreter Sarah Carson, who runs the spooky tours, recently explained.
“I have been an Interpreter at Bacon's Castle for two years now, and love my job,” she began, “because I get to tell people about the history of the oldest brick house in North America and because this whole paranormal thing just sort of fell in my lap! I had my first paranormal experience at Bacon's Castle in June of 2021 and the experiences have not stopped!”
Carson said that as more inexplicable events occurred, word spread that the house was haunted. So in July of 2021, Ghost Hunters: TAPS Returns came out to Bacon's Castle, conducted paranormal investigations, and found enough things of interest that they filmed an episode there for The History Channel.
“There was a great response to the show,” she said, “and soon people were coming in and asking about the show and our ghost at Bacon's Castle. So in June of 2022 I wrote up a ghost tour, and it sold out, and so has every one since!”
Probably one of the reasons that the tours are so popular stems from the eerie stories shared during the tour, like the one about the Bacon's Castle Light, first seen in 1676 as “a huge fireball that flew over the Castle,” which she said has been seen multiple times over the years.”
“Plus we talk about other stories which have been passed down by the families that have lived at Bacon’s castle as well as stories of experiences we have had here,” she said.
Now she and Lisa Lugar and Brad Bradley have tours set up through the rest of the year, generally once a month, but twice a month during the summer. Their spooky ghost tours are so popular that there are three scheduled for April 1 to begin at 7:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m., and 10:00 p.m.
Tickets are available for $25 at eventbrite.com or through a link on the Bacon’s Castle Facebook page.
“It is dark going through the house,” she warned, “so for the Haunted History Tours at Bacon's Castle, it’s always a good idea to bring your flashlight.”
