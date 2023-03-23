On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the Gems and Boys to Men session was held at L.P. Jackson Middle School at 3 p.m.
Special guests were We had special guests for this session. Drs. Deborah and Reginald Freeman, Ambassador of Uganda-Gloria Birungi, and Miss Tourism of Uganda-Sonia Komugisha shared the system of education in Uganda. From the age of 3 to adulthood, Uganda's experience is quite different from Americans. The youth attentively listened to the reflections from the two young ladies, on their personal lives growing up, and they talked about their current occupation for career explorations. Two door prizes was given by the Department of Youth and Family Resources to two participants, who answered the questions correctly from the guest.
