By Sylvia Allen
Editor
LAWRENCEVILLE – Donald K. Hill, 42, from Jersey City, New Jersey is charged with fugitive from justice on Aug. 26, 2022.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant C. F. Oakley was working stationary radar on Governor Harrison Parkway and saw a black SUV in the right lane moving at a high rate of speed, checked at 78 mph in a 55 mph zone. He initiated a traffic stop and found Hill to be the operator of the vehicle. Hill stated he was only going 65 to 70 mph not 78 mph and wanted to know why Oakley did not stop the car in front of him. Oakley checked Hill’s information with dispatch and it came back licensed but Hill was wanted out of New Jersey. New Jersey issued a detainer on the subject with full extradition. Hill was placed into custody and transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail.
In other matters, Parker Highsmith, 42, from Lawrenceville, Virginia is charged with public intoxication on Aug. 5, 2022.
Evans said Deputy D. A. Jenkins was dispatched to Rose Drive in Lawrenceville for a report of a disturbance between two individuals on the property. The reporting party advised someone was at his residence and would not leave. Lieutenant Clary arrived on scene and met the caller in the walking path. Highsmith appeared to be highly intoxicated with slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, unsteady on his feet and smelt a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Jenkins arrived on the scene and observed all the same things. The older female individual was asked by Highsmith’s mother to take care of the animals in the house as her and her husband would be out of town for a few days. The female stated that Highsmith was not supposed to be on the property, as his father told him to leave about a week prior. She advised that Highsmith stays drunk and causes issues. The female stated that Highsmith broke a pane of glass in the side door when beating on the door. Jenkins observed the broken window pane and blood on Highsmith’s hand.
Highsmith was placed under arrest by Jenkins for public intoxication and transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail where he went before the magistrate and was held until the following morning to sober up.
Darryl Alexander Lucy, 31, from Alberta, Virginia is charged with public intoxication on Aug. 27, 2022.
Evans said Sergeant H. Stith responded to Flat Rock Road in reference to a disturbance. The caller informed dispatch that her son came home and was acting crazy.
Stith spoke with the caller to get better clarification on what was going on in her residence. The caller said her son, Lucy, came home drunk and started yelling in the house.
When Stith spoke with Lucy he smelled a strong presence of alcoholic beverage coming from his person. His eyes were glassy, his speech was slurred and he was acting very hostile.
After talking with both parties Stith instructed Lucy to go to his room to sleep the alcohol off. He kept coming outside because he was not approving his mother speaking with law enforcement.
Lucy was arrested for drunk in public and taken to the magistrate’s office. Stith’s police cruiser was checked for contraband before Lucy was placed in the cruiser. The preliminary breath test result was .08% BAC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.