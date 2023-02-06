Free local vision and hearing testing

By Terry Harris
On Wednesday, February 15, the Sussex Lions Club in partnership with partners Mars Hill AME Zion Church Community Ministry, and the Lions Charity Foundation of Southeastern Virginia will sponsor a local free Vision and Hearing Clinic for the area, and according to event coordinator Gloria Holloman his one might be a little bit different you might expect.
“This testing is not just for kids,” she explained. “It’s for anyone of any age to just come out and get their eyesight and hearing tested, and it’s free!”
Asked how the clinic will work, she said, “People can just come to Mars Hill AME ZION Church at 111 Williams Lane in Wakefield between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on February 15 – no appointment needed - and volunteers will be there to help them through the process.”
The process, as she further explained, begins with testing, then anyone with vision or hearing issues will be referred on site to someone who can help them fill out forms to see if they qualify for free glasses or hearing assistance.
“Once the application is done, if they’re income eligible – making under $37,000 a year and no insurance coverage for vision or hearing – the Lions will help them get an appointment and glasses at no charge.
“This is the first time The Lion Mobile Sight/hearing Unit of Southeastern Virginia, Inc. has come to this area,” Holloman added, “and we really appreciate Nancy Grochowski scheduling it for us.”
Repeating that the event is open to the public, all ages, and free, Holloman explained why it is so important to her that the word gets out about the event.
“A lot of people who can’t afford things like this don’t know about resources that are out there for them,” she said. “It’s not just kids, it’s the elderly – it’s everybody. This is something everybody needs, and we want to make sure everyone, regardless of age or financial situation, has the opportunity to come out and protect their eyesight and hearing.”
For further information contact Gloria Holloman at 757-758-0793.
