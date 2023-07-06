Free CERT training to build confidence and save lives

~ Free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training opportunities coming to Surry ~
By Terry Harris
If you’re wondering what CERT training is about and whether it matters, just ask Laura Crowder. The Town Clerk/Treasurer of Claremont is such an enthusiastic advocate for the program that she has already lined up nine volunteers to undergo the training in her town alone, and she loves to share why it is so important.
“I think it’s a great thing because everyone should know how to do CPR correctly and have at least minimal first aid training,” she began. “Time is important in emergency situations – like a stroke or someone bleeding or having a heart attack, for example. And in a rural area like ours it’s particularly critical. You’ve got to know these things, so you don’t panic. And it’s free!”
The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program – often described as the first line of defense - is a nationwide program that offers a consistent approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during a disaster situation.
“It’s to make sure our citizens are ready for anything,” Surry County Chief of Emergency Services Ray Phelps, who is heading up the effort, explained. “The goal of what we are doing in creating a CERT team is to create a more resilient community and educate and train our citizens on things like CPR, AED (automatic external defibrillator) as well as basic first aid, fire suppression with a fire extinguisher, search, and rescue - like if we have a citizen who gets lost in the woods. It’s learning how to assist the fire departments and other full time rescue organizations to insure that in our rural community we’re taking the best possible care of everyone – of each other.”
Basic Training, he elaborated, teaches members what to do before, during and after the hazards their communities may face – to be prepared for anything from mishaps to disasters like hurricanes or tornados or fires – things that may occur where they live. And in a small rural area, that volunteer training that professional responders can rely on for backup during disaster situations allows them to focus on more complex tasks – and save more lives.
A national program since 1993, CERT is backed by FEMA and has programs in all 50 states, each unique to its community and all considered essential to building a Culture of Preparedness in the United States.
According to its website, one of its main focuses is on teaching people confidence – to be ready to help your family, your neighbors, yourself – and to know what to do when you come upon a bad situation. It’s about helping to alleviate fear and being ready to act quickly and proactively regardless of the situation, knowing what to do to help.
“I’m excited about getting it going here,” said Phelps. “This is a positive mover for Surry County, and we’ll be working with Isle of Wight as well, as they’re implementing the same program on collaborating on development of a strong CERT presence within our communities.”
“It’s about teaching people how to be prepared during an emergency situation with the hope that some of them eventually will want to be volunteers and help others in the community,” he added. “Surry County Emergency Management will be working with FEMA to offer CPR/AED First Aid and Team Training to citizens in the county, and we’re putting out flyers and getting out a lot of information to let folks know this is coming at the end of July. That’s when we want to start offering CERT training to the citizens of Surry County.”
Anyone interested in becoming CERT trained or learning more about it is invited to call Surry County Emergency Services at 757-294-5292 or you can contact Laura Crowder at 757-866-8427. She’ll be glad to tell you all about it.
