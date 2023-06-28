Foster “parents” needed at Sussex Animal Shelter

By Terry Harris
Calling all animal lovers! With in-house animals ranging from strays to rescues from horrible situations to surrenders by a family who lost everything in a house fire the Sussex County Animal Shelter is extremely near capacity, and they’re looking for animal lovers who might not know about some interesting options.
“We’re basically full,” explained Deputy Director Lisa Moseley. We’re just overwhelmed with animals because we don’t turn them down, and there are great options that people could be unaware of.”
“I think most people know that we offer pet adoptions,” she said, “so they come here – sometimes bringing their kids – to adopt a family pet. But we also are set up for pet fostering, and with nearly 30 dogs, over 40 cats, and newly seized horses, we pretty much have something for everyone. We even have some chickens!”
Moseley revealed that all these animals are or will be eligible for fostering as well as adoption, and the process is not only simple, but an ideal situation for anyone who has been considering adopting a pet but is either hesitant or unable to make the commitment at this time.
“That’s why we are looking for approved foster homes for these animals,” Moseley said. “Just like for pet adoption, there are procedures. Anyone interested would need to come in and fill out an application and provide good references – preferably a veterinarian that can confirm that any other animals they already have are properly vaccinated.”
Asked if there are other ways that animal lovers can help, she responded, “Well, we always welcome volunteers, and of course anyone who wants to contribute to help with food and supplies for the animals is welcome to do so. Whether it’s someone wanting to walk or just play with – interact with - the animals or to help with keeping the place clean and therefore safe for these wonderful dogs and cats and horses who did not ask to be born, we love our volunteers.”
As for how they are coping with the current population boom, she said, “It’s a bit of extra work, but if we have room and we can help, that’s what we do. I figure my house may be dirty and my grass may need to be cut but these animals need to be cared for and that’s just what we do.
To offer help in any form, call (804) 898-5371 and leave a message if no answer.
“They might have to be a little patient, since we’re so busy sometimes it might take a day to get a chance to return a call,” Moseley said. “But we will call back, and we will appreciate it - and so will these sweet pets.”
