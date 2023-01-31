Former Deputy “Dan” Hudson honored upon retirement

By Terry Harris
Near the beginning of the January 19, 2023 meeting of the Sussex County Board of Supervisors, Agenda Item #3.02, recognition of Mr. Charles “Dan” Hudson’s Retirement from the Sussex Sheriff’s Department, began solemnly.
“Fellow co-workers in the Sheriff’s office, the Board, County Administration and county staff
would like to congratulate Mr. Hudson on this major accomplishment of retiring,” began the commendation.
It went on to explain that Hudson began his 26 year career in the corrections field elsewhere, then moved to corrections in the Sussex County Sheriff’s office on September 1, 1997. On June 2, 2000, he resigned as a correctional deputy to work for the County of Surry with Sheriff Brown as a Patrol Deputy. On September 8, 2003, he returned to the County of Sussex as a Patrol Deputy where he rose through the ranks and on January 1, 2020, he was promoted to Sergeant, where he served until his retirement on November 1, 2022, making a combined 26 years of service in the public service sector of Law Enforcement.
“Be it resolved,” read the commendation, “that the Sussex County Board of Supervisors, by this recognition, hereby commend and extend our appreciation to Mr. Charles “Dan” Hudson on his retirement with best wishes for many happy and productive years in the future.”
“He will be missed,” said Sheriff Giles afterward. “He is like a member of the family member to us all, and I wish him well in his endeavors in life.”
Then the Sheriff brought a smile to the honoree and others present when he added, “And we all know that he may retire, but he’s not going to stay at home. He can’t stay still, and we know he will venture off to another job.”
