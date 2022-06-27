Foreign Exchange Students successful at SCHS

By Terry Harris
Surry County High School hosted two foreign exchange students – both seniors - during the 2021-2022 school year. And while Gulasal Husanboyeva from Uzbekistan and Zeina Abdellatef from Egypt had to return home before SCHS graduation, the two young women made an impact on the school and the school made an impact on them, according to Principal Courtney Ward.
“The foreign exchange program is dually-beneficial; they are learning about U.S. culture, and our kids are learning about Uzbekistan and Egypt,” said Ward. “It’s not an easy thing to leave home at 17 years old and travel, alone and without your family and friends, to a completely different county. But these girls did amazingly well with us.”
Debra Thornburgh of Waverly hosted both seniors, and according to Ward, they made a seamless transition to living and learning in Surry County.
Zeina, the recipient of the YES scholarship through the U.S. Department of State’s Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) program, said of her experience, “The people here in the school are friendly and they help each other.”
Laughing, she added, “A lot of the students asked me if I lived in the pyramids because I’m from Egypt, but no, I do not live in the pyramids. No one lives in the pyramids. But I do live about an hour from the pyramids in Giza.”
The YES program was established by Congress in October 2002 in response to the events of September 11, 2001. It allows for high school students from countries with significant Muslim populations to live and study for an academic year in the United States.
Gulasal was able to come to Surry as the winner of a scholarship from FLEX, the Future Leaders Exchange Program. This scholarship program, created in 1993, was formed as a measure to ensure long-lasting peace and mutual understanding between the U.S. and the countries of Eurasia.
Gulasal, who brought with her several items from Uzbekistan including a beautiful traditional outfit and headdress and preserved foods, said while in Surry, “I am happy to see new people, to learn new cultures, and to make new friends. I have a chance to make comparisons from your country and my country. I’m broadening my outlook and getting the skills to convince other Uzbeks to also want to study abroad.”
Both students were in the United States as participants of a program called High School in the USA Global Cultural Exchange (HSUSA), a highly-competitive program accepting less than 3% of applicants to attend schools abroad on scholarship.
““They made friends and seemed to enjoy getting to know the kids and staff here,” said Ward. “Both of them helped sell concessions at volleyball games and tickets at football games. They had a ball at Homecoming and Prom. It was a joy to see Gulasal and Zeina join the senior class here at Surry County High.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.