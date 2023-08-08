First Waverly Water Day a success

By Terry Harris
To help with cooling off during the hottest summer on record, the Town of Waverly launched yet another free community service event last week with the first of a planned series of Water Days for kids.
Mayor Angela McPaul, whose brainchild the series was, explained afterward, “We thought this would at least give Moms and their smaller children in our community a free, fun place to cool off and play in the water during the week this summer. A number of children between the ages of one and twelve from Waverly, Wakefield, Surry, and Dinwiddie joined the fun.”
“We had been given prices to do a small splash pad at the playground,” she continued, “but with the cost upwards of $300-400,000 we thought we would just do something simple for this year.”
“We plan to continue this on Fridays at least throughout the month of August,” McPhaul added. “The little kids were having such fun just playing in the water. Bring your little ones out and join the fun!”
The next Waverly Water Day will be Friday, August 4th between 10 a.m. and noon at the Allen W. Gibson Memorial Park located in the 300 block of Bank Street.
