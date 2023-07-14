First Miss Sussex to be crowned Saturday

By Terry Harris
July 15 will be a big day in Sussex County as 17 area girls ages five through sixteen compete to be named the first Miss Sussex. Doors will open at 11 a.m. to allow the public to enjoy the festivities at the Jessica Moore Community Center in Waverly and have the opportunity to be the first to learn who will be crowned queen.
“Yes, it is a pageant,” said Kristina Carroll, one of the event organizers, “But we actually will be crowning more than one queen.”
For this first Miss Sussex competition, she explained, five crowns ultimately will be awarded. The girls who have pre-registered to participate will be divided into three categories: Little Miss (ages 5,6,7), Junior Miss (ages 8-9) and Teen Miss (ages 13-16). The overall winner will be crowned Miss Sussex, but first one girl in each of the three groups will be crowned Queen of their age group, and one contestant will be crowned Miss Hope.
“We’re calling it the Miss Hope crown,” she explained, “and it will be awarded to the girl who brings in the most school supplies for the community, based on a points system.”
“One of our main goals is to get more youth involved in community service,” she continued, “so Miss Hope is a really important title. It shows who worked the hardest for the community. And Miss Sussex, Miss Hope – all the Queens - will be included in parades or back to school events.”
Carroll emphasized that one important thing that the organizers want everyone to understand is that whereas when a lot of people hear the word “pageant” they think that means it’s all about physical beauty.
“That’s not really it at all,” she said. “We’re really about personality, about finding the best person to represent the community. Often that’s the girl who is talking to everybody and really stands out, character-wise – someone who does community service.”
The event was the brainchild of Carroll’s daughter Kaycee, whose titles include 2023 Teen Miss Tidewater, 2023 American United, Miss Eastern Virginia Jr. Teen, and 2022 Virginia Sunburst Pre-Teen State Queen. But Kaycee will not be competing in this event.
“I think the biggest change I have seen in Kaycee since she began competing in pageants is her inner self-confidence,” she said. “She has become so involved in doing more for her community and wanting more youth to be involved in their community. Now she wanted to see opportunities like those she has had all over Virginia available locally, so that girls who might not be in a position to travel as much as she has could experience them as well.”
With that in mind, she said, Kaycee contacted Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul, who enthusiastically got on board with planning the event.
“I’m so excited that Kristina and her daughter Kaycee asked for a meeting with me in January, suggested the pageant, and now, with the help of Dr. Phyllis Tolliver we are able to make it happen!” said McPhaul.
“We have girls from the Sussex County local area as well as Hampton and Prince George, and we only charged $80 - which is quite low in comparison to most pageants,” she added. “We wanted to encourage first timers to sign up who were curious to see what a pageant was all about and to bring experienced pageant girls out to Sussex County. We hope this will be a wonderful experience for all girls and want them to continue signing up for these competitions.”
“The format will be simple,” added Carroll. “There will only fun, fashion events - patriotic wear and gowns – to give the girls a chance to show their personality. This is not about just a lot of glitz. This is about teaching girls to be friends and role models and have something special to do right in their home area. We hope this will be an annual event, and plan to add scholarships next year. I’m really excited.”
Tickets will be available at the door for the First Miss Sussex pageant at the Jessica Moore Foundation at 408 School Street, Waverly, VA. 23890, at 11 a.m., July 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.