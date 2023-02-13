Terry Harris
Delegate Emily Brewer received the 2022 Legislator of the Year Award from the Virginia Professional Fire Fighters on January 19, 2023, at their Annual Legislative Conference in Richmond.
Declaring herself humbled by the honor, Brewer said, "As a lifelong public safety advocate, I understand the looming dangers that are ever present for those that chose to dedicate their lives to the fire service.”
“Whether it is toxic exposures that can contribute to future negative health outcomes or the stress that accompanies providing care for those on their darkest day,” she continued, “we must all be strong advocates for our first responders, and I am proud to support firefighters across this Commonwealth.”
Delegate Brewer, who was first elected to the House of Delegates in November 2017, represents the 64th District, which includes the counties of Surry and Isle of Wight as well as portions of Prince George County and Suffolk City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.