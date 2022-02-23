The theme for the Feb. 11 “Father-Daughter Winter Event” was love, partly because of its proximity to Valentine’s Day, as Surry County’s Department of Youth and Family Resources Program Coordinator Glenn Lyttle Jr. explained. But in reality, the evening encompassed much more.
“It isn’t just about the dance, but more about young ladies getting to spend some quality time with their dads.” Lyttle explained. “I felt like everyone enjoyed being able to dance with their daughters or see their daughter interact with other girls in their age group. It reassured me that there are dads interested in having a major role in their daughters lives.”
That evening, over 60 young ladies aged nine to 19 were treated to a more sophisticated event than they might ordinarily expect, he continued. Luther Porter Jackson Middle School was decorated with white tablecloths, floral centerpieces and flower petals scattered around the room. In addition to dancing there was also a banquet, and while formal dress was an option, it was not required. Neither was having a birth father present.
“So many young ladies may not have a father figure in their lives,” he said. “The opportunity was extended to any young lady who wanted to come, sometimes as an ‘honorary’ daughter for the evening.”
All of this is in keeping with the mission of the sponsoring group, Fathers In-Sight, Lyttle added, explaining the double meaning of the name of the group, saying, “They put the relationships of fathers and father-figures with their daughters at the forefront, offering young women the opportunity to be ‘in sight’ of their community as well as gaining ‘insights’ from interactions with their Dads.”
Emani Spratley was crowned princess of the event and her father, Edward Spratley was named king based on an essay that she wrote.
In addition to the fathers and daughters, other special guests for the event included Dr. Reginald Freeman (speaker), Dr. Deborah Freeman, Miss Tourism Uganda 2020-2021 Sonia Komugisha, Ambassador/ Researcher Gloria Birungi, Samuel Kisakye (TV show host), and the Honorable Judy Lyttle Chairwoman of the Surry County Board of Supervisors.
“It was awesome to see the fathers and the daughters interreacting with each other, dancing together, having fun. You could see the love, which is so important because fathers and daughters often don’t get to do those things in everyday life,” said Surry County Board of Supervisors Chair Judy Lyttle, a long-time supporter of programs to enhance the lives of the county’s citizens.
“This kind of event is significant for families,” she added, “and that’s the purpose of the DYFR office - to engage with citizens. They work with the youth throughout the year, putting together events wherein families can do things together – not just be at home watching TV, but enjoying opportunities to mingle with others in a completely different type of atmosphere. I have worked with them for many years, and what they do is very significant to the county’s health, safety and welfare. That is what we are about as a county. I hope they’ll do this every year.”
“The event offered a night of fun through dancing, education and fatherly love, and provided the young ladies of Surry County an opportunity to get all dressed up, take pictures, present essays, be escorted by their father figures and show the world their moves,” said Lyttle. “But it also offered dads an educational component to loving their daughters and the importance of having a diverse group of individuals come together with one goal – to be better fathers and cherish our daughters.”
He shared that the evening was also meant to demonstrate the “seven often overlooked benefits of a father’s love – and attention – for their daughter: Doing better in School, having fewer behavioral problems, being less lonely, forming better relationships, enjoying better mental health, having a better body image and forming better relationships.”
“My favorite part of the evening,” he said,” was seeing dads interact with their daughters – making an entire evening about their daughters, and making them feel special. These dads sacrificed a lot of time when they could have been doing anything else. Some cancelled other engagements to attend for their daughters. And that’s really important for both of them.”
The project was started by the Surry County Department of Youth and Family Resources under the guidance of LaJeune Stone, Director. Information on Fathers In-Sight or the DYFR is available at 757-605-8414 or Glyttle@surrycountyva.gov .
