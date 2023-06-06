Edler selected LPJMS Teacher of the Year

By Terry Harris
Luther Porter Jackson Middle School Teacher of the Year Sylvia Edler now teaches Grade 7 math after retiring as a Master Sergeant with 22 years of service in the United States Air Force.
She credits much of her success as an educator to “multiple training courses where communication and cooperation are key to success.”
Her dedication to volunteer work also began while in the USAF and provides an extensive list of accomplishments ranging from a four-year stint as Surry Elementary Parent Teacher Association President to establishing a place for students to shop for family members to raising $40 000 for upgrading or replacing playground equipment, purchasing teacher supplies, sponsoring special activities, and resupplying books for the Elementary School library.
Edler served as a full-time instructional assistant in 2005 for the in school suspension Student Turn-Around Opportunity Program (STOP) before transitioning to Luther Porter Middle School's in-school suspension program, FOCUS. During that time, she was lauded by Dr. Richard McKenzie, Director of Assessment and Accountability at the time, who said, "She brings to the teaching profession unmatched, unique experiences gained from the military and capabilities that will enrich the lives of students and her peers.”
While working as an instructional assistant, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Care Management, with a Minor in Accounting, then completed the Career Switcher Program at Old Dominion University in 2010 to earn provisional licensure which led to her transitioning into becoming an instructional assistant supporting 6th grade math.
After a two-year period as a 4th-grade teacher for Norfolk Public Schools, she returned Surry County Public Schools in 2012 as a 6th Grade Math teacher. Edler earned her Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in 2018, and from 2020 until the present she has served as math department chair.
“My teaching philosophy is a life statement,“ she explained. “I believe that if you are gifted with certain talents and skills, it should be a privilege to share them with those who seek to learn. In my experiences, I have discovered that a teacher has to be more than an instructor of a lesson; we have to assume many roles to build relationships and influence students to achieve. Building relationships and being present for your students in all aspects of their life is the best way to influence positive behavior.”
A partial list of recent endeavors includes supporting sports-related student fundraisers, serving as co-chairman on the Veteran’s Day Committee and on the school’s homecoming and Black History committees, and serving as sponsor for the National Junior Honor Society.
“Educating today’s students at times seems like an impossible task, with the influx of technology designed to answer any question,” she said, adding that students are not as eager to develop essential skills needed to help them navigate the world such as critical thinking and problem-solving. “I design lessons to use the math concept I am teaching as it applies to the real world. This type of interactive lesson helps to ensure that we have met the needs of various learners.”
