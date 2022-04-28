The creative Hippity Hop Trail was a huge success again this year at the Jessica A. Moore Community Center’s 5th Annual Community Easter Hunt.
On April 16 from 1 – 3 p.m., in addition to the traditional egg hunting by area kids, the youngest ones, ranging in age toddlers to 4 year-olds followed a special trail of candy eggs, old fashion boiled eggs, and cotton candy. New on the trail this year were toys such as trucks, cars, and Barbie dolls. Each child participating received a color before starting down the trail (as a teaching method) so that they would know which eggs were “their” color to select.
Dr, Phyllis Tolliver, owner of the Foundation and CEO of the Center, said that the kids especially loved the part when four bikes were awarded to lucky children who won the musical chairs game.
The Petersburg Chapter of CHUMS, INC., which Tolliver described as a non-profit organization that provides opportunities for women to meet in friendship and fun, to encourage a spirit of helpfulness, and to use their many talents in service to the community, partnered with the Center this year to provide a 10 minute talk on dental hygiene and toothbrushes, toothpaste, and dental floss for the children and adults – which surely was appreciated after all the candy!
Tolliver said that she especially appreciated Commonwealth’s Attorney Vincent Robertson’s “getting the Easter Bunny all dressed up” for the event, and added that Robertson had promised that he would thank the tall, enthusiastic rabbit “whenever he saw him” for being on hand to make the day extra special for the kids.
