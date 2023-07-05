Dylan Mayes achieves Eagle Scout rank

By Terry Harris
On June 21, 2023, long-time member of Waverly Boy Scout Troop 24 Patrick Dillon Mayes of Waverly achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
Widely described as “an outstanding young man, Mayes is a recent graduate of The Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology, and to meet the requirements he took on and completed a very ambitious Eagle Scout Project.
His father, Andrew Mayes, described how the young man joined Troop 24 Cub Scouts in Wakefield at the age of eight, and eventually transitioned to boy scouts with scoutmaster Erick Flythe to finally bring him to his achieving the highest honor available to Scouts.
“His mother and I couldn’t be more proud of him for his dedication and for what he did for the scouts,” said Mayes. “He built three timber bridges over waterways and ditches at the 4H Center for the Nature Trail.”
“He has grown tremendously as a young man throughout the scouting experience,” he added. “It has been a very good growing experience for him with the help of Mr. Flythe and the other adult leaders and his fellow scouts.”
Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul was a member of his Board of Review – the final step in achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.
“I was honored to be asked to be a part of his process,” she said. I also was excited about it because I am a big fan of the 4H center, and his is a legacy project that will be there for a lot of years to come.”
