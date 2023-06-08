Dozens of firefighters battle huge Waverly blaze

By Terry Harris
Twelve departments worked together to fight a massive fire at Apex Pallets in Waverly Saturday night.
The fire, which was called in at approximately 6:29 p.m., was finally under control at about midnight, but according to Sussex County Chief of Emergency Services Nick Sheffield there was “still some burning 18 hours later.”
“We were dealing with structural integrity issues and spaces within, with the goal to save as much of the structure as possible,” Sheffield explained, “so the chiefs on the scene came up with a plan to create a firebreak - get water inside the building to the fire. Cowling Brothers offered a piece of equipment to assist us with removing the siding to remove some burning product out of the building to create a firebreak and actually be able to get nozzle streams inside the building to put out as much of the fire as we could.”
Sheffield reported that it was too soon to know how the fire started due to the excessive heat initially on the scene, and that remains under investigation. He described the extent of the damage as hard to estimate at the time, as “some of structure was already involved and collapsed before we got there, but it was big enough that every partner in the county and several mutual aid partners from Surry and Prince George were brought in.”
Altogether, though dozens of volunteers and some paid members fought the huge fire, no firefighters or civilians were injured.
“John Rose, with Wakefield VFD was incident commander and I was just there to support him,” he said, “and he did a tremendous job of commanding the scene and organizing the operations.”
Involved with fighting the blaze, Sheffield indicated, were the Waverly, Wakefield, Sussex Courthouse, Stony Creek, and Jarratt Volunteer Fire Departments, the Waverly Rescue Squad, Prince George County Fire and EMS, Prince George Volunteer Fire Department, Disputanta Volunteer Fire Department, and the Claremont Volunteer Fire Department.
“Plus the Ivor Volunteer Fire Department and Dendron Volunteer Fire Department went to Wakefield to fill in and cover calls while we were fighting the fire in Waverly,” he said, “and we really appreciate that.”
“We had several younger and junior members there with us on scene as well,” added Sheffield. “They worked extremely hard in unison with other members of the department and gained valuable experience in doing so.”
“Personnel worked together seamlessly for over 6 hours in bringing the incident under control,” Sheffield said, “and during that time, I got to witness the unity, pride, dedication, and sense of community that is so often taken for granted.”
“I would like to thank our community partners from the Sussex Chamber of Commerce, Town of Waverly, VA -American Water, Cowling Brothers, and Van Cleef Auto, Truck Repair, and Towing, for providing rehab supplies and their services to assist members as we worked to control and contain the fire,” he added.
“As Mayor, I always grapple with how appropriate it is for you to show up at any emergency scene because I don’t want to be a distraction,” said Mayor Angela McPhaul when asked later about the fire, where she and Sussex County Chamber President Jesse Hellyer delivered coolers filled with ice and cold drinks and snacks to the scene. “It was inspiring to see so many firefighters from surrounding jurisdictions come together to aid the Town of Waverly. My heartfelt thanks to each of the volunteers.”
When Sheffield was asked afterward how he felt about dealing with such a huge fire so soon after assuming the position of Chief of Emergency Services, he responded, “It was more for me about watching everybody working together to make it happen. The fire itself, I knew once we had a plan of action in place that we would be able to execute that very well, and we did. I’m just proud of the teamwork more than anything. Our folks come together and make it work. It’s a testament to their relationships in the community and their training and abilities to perform under pressure. I’m proud to be part of the organization and play a small part in our day to day operations.”
