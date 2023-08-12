Double NNO means twice the fun in Sussex County

By Terry Harris
The Sussex County Sheriff’s Department hosted two National Night Out events last Tuesday spreading out across both Waverly and Jarratt.
“I thought a truck pull would be a great way to show unity here in Sussex County,” explained Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles. “It’s also a way to remind everyone that while there are many things one person couldn’t do alone, when we work together, we can move a 68,000-pound firetruck loaded with water. Together, we did move that truck, and everyone laughed the whole time!”
“That’s what National Night Out is about – fellowship,” he continued, pointing out the fun kids of all ages were having with real firetrucks and law enforcement vehicles and playing in the water – and bubbles! And in addition to lots of free food and entertainment, they distributed 300 backpacks with school supplies to local kids.
“I can’t thank my staff enough for how they always reach out and bond with the community, and the wonderful groups and individuals who helped make this possible,” Giles said. “We love to put together events like these – not about us, but all about our community. It’s a chance to strengthen a community bond and demonstrate that things can change - to show our kids through example that we can come together and unite in love.”
“That has always been my vision.” He added. “We really can accomplish so much more all pulling together as a community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.