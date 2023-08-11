Double Fatality at Sussex County intersection

At 5:08 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, state police investigated a two-vehicle crash on Route 35 at Route 40 in Sussex County that resulted in a double fatality.
According to the Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2016 Nissan rogue failed to yield right of way when she pulled out from the stop sign on Route 40 in front of the path of a 2017 Ford Raptor, pulling a trailer.
The Ford, driven by Thomas Cox, struck the Nissan on the driver’s side. Impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway.
The driver of the Nissan, 59-year-old Anela Fox Kenan, and her passenger, 73-year-old Phyllis Brown Graham, both of Greensboro, North Carolina, died upon impact. The driver of the Ford, Thomas Cox, suffered minor injuries.
