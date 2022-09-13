By Terry Harris
On August 24, a special group of volunteers showed up to help spruce up as well as enhance the safety of Surry County Public Schools in preparation for students and faculty who were about to begin the 2022-2023 school year.
According to SCPS Superintendent Dr. Serbrenia Sims, following numerous conversations with Justin Pope from Dominion Energy, it became clear that one area where the School Division and Dominion Energy could work together was on filling the need for assistance with access to the learning pods that sit immediately behind the school.
“So he immediately volunteered to say, ‘That’s certainly something we can help you with’ and in less than a month of identifying a need he had eight volunteers busily at work replacing the access ramp that sorely needed assistance!” Sim said.
Darryl Rawlings, John Moore, Keith Britt, Lance Dunford, Charles Shears, Aaron Kapustka, Michael Yankanwich, and Justin Pope worked closely with Assistant Superintendent Giron Wooden, Jr., on the project, and afterward Sims said, “It’s truly special for an outside agency to look and see a need and pull together the laborers – with their own expertise and tools – to just come out and meet that need. And I am really thankful that it was an opportunity for former Surry County graduates to come together and give back to the schools, because some of those volunteers really did go to school right here!”
Sims declared it a blessing to see the before and after pictures and to know that the new access ramp for students and staff members who would have to use it was there before the new year began.
“I love it when people volunteer to help our schools,” she said. “It’s just so good to see that people have good hearts and don’t mind taking on these projects, and you know, they came in at the exact time we needed them. August is an almost overwhelming month of responsibilities for us all, trying to get everything done in preparation for back to school. And for them to step in and say, ‘Let us take this burden away. Let me hold the ladder on this’ – well, it’s just an excellent continuation of the collaboration we already have with Dominion Energy.”
“Justin Pope and Darryl Godwin have been representing Dominion Energy collaborating with us over the past year via our Career and Technical Education Program headed by Dr. Airon Grim on everything from field trips to career explorations and now the volunteer program,” said Dr. Sims. “It’s a relationship I’m look forward to continuing for many years.”
