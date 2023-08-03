Dog rescues local woman being attacked by bobcat

Update:
The bobcat that attacked the local woman (see story) has tested POSITIVE for rabies. Citizens in the area surrounding Beaver Dam Road between Jerusalem Plank Road and Union Hill Road are warned to be extremely cautious and on the lookout for other animals that may have been infected.
Director of Sussex Animal Services Debbie Broughton advised, “Animal Control, Administration, and the Health Department are working together to get the word out and take action to get all animals in the county vaccinated to prevent anything like this happening again. We are in the process of setting up rabies clinics and will be scouring the county for unvaccinated animals or animals with out of date boosters. Anyone is welcome to use their own vets or the clinics, but they must have proof or vaccinations or we will be writing summonses.”
By Terry Harris
Officer Debbie Broughton, Director of Sussex Animal Services, was obviously concerned and puzzled as she confirmed that a local woman had been attacked on July 26 at her home 0ff Beaver Dam Road by a bobcat.
“Last evening at about 7:30 we got a call about a bobcat attack,” she began. “A young lady went out to put water in her car and when she opened the back door a bobcat growled, came out from under car, and started attacking!”
Subsequently the woman went to the hospital and was treated for scratches on her legs and a wound to her stomach. The hospital contacted dispatch, and dispatch called the officer about the incident. She called the woman – whose name is being withheld – advised her to carefully cover the animal for the night without touching it and told her that due to the late hour she would be out in the morning.
““I just could not believe it was a bobcat – it’s so rare!” she said. “So, I went out early the next morning, still believing that it was probably just a big domestic cat. But no! It was definitely a bobcat.”
She described the animal that attacked the woman as long-legged and weighing approximately 27 pounds.
“They are nocturnal, keep to themselves, and do not come to people! They just don’t!” Broughton said. “There’s actually a big population of them in Virginia, but most people have never even seen one. They eat rodents in the woods, and with plenty of game this time of year it couldn’t have been attacking to eat to survive. It was female, but showed no signs of having babies, so it couldn’t have been trying to protect its family.”
Broughton said that these things increased her concern that the cat might have had rabies. Protocol required that she send it off to be tested, so she readied the carcass, took the report, and forwarded it to the health department, and they picked it up at 10:45 a.m.
“Hopefully, we’ll know something tomorrow (Friday) night,” she said.
As of deadline on Monday, Broughton still had not received the test results. Currently he remains locked up, quarantined, at animal services, for the 10-day quarantine required by law.
“Her wonderful dog intervened and got between them and killed the bobcat,” Broughton said. “He is a big, sweet dog – a boxer hound mix – and they just love him so much! He’s a good boy that was just trying to protect his family. He saved her from a lot more injuries.”
If the test results are negative, as she explained, the health department has the authority to allow him to return to his home. But if the bobcat tests positive for rabies, because the dog had not been vaccinated, the legally dictated options are limited.
“He will have a series of shots,” she said, “and they can require that he be quarantined for up to six months to make sure he does not exhibit signs of being infected.”
There only are two legal two options for his quarantine period, also dictated by his not having been vaccinated. Until it is determined that he is free of the disease he can be boarded for observation at a facility such as a veterinarian’s office or an animal shelter or the family can have a special, completely double-walled pen with a double-gate, two lock entry built where he must remain until the health department releases him. Either, she indicated, is likely to be very expensive.
So, until the results come back the family waits, hoping that their beloved dog will be coming home soon. Animal Services personnel wait, hoping that they will not have to deliver bad news to the family and then go door to door warning neighbors to watch for animals that might have contracted rabies from the bobcat - and reminding them to make sure that their pets are vaccinated.
