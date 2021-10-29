Diabetes walk offers food for thought

By Terry Harris
Thanks to the hard work of dozens of local volunteers, vendors, and sponsors, on October 16 the Surry Farmer’s Market Pavilion was all decked out for Surry County’s 2021 Stop Diabetes Walk.
From start to finish, the event was filled with information, encouragement, and fun with Spencer Logan as MC.
Sandwiched between opportunities for movements ranging from twirling hula hoops to joining in a Zumba session, participants had the opportunity to hear testimonials from others living with the disease, including speaker Charles Powell.
They also were informed about concern relating to a link between diabetes and Alzheimer’s.
Although at this time it is not an officially recognized health condition, Dr. Aleasa Holloman related that “Type 3 diabetes” - a term sometime used to describe Alzheimer's disease – is thus identified because some scientists believe insulin dysregulation in the brain causes dementia.
Citing recent information from the Mayo Clinic, Holloman revealed that “Ongoing research is aimed at trying to better understand the link between Alzheimer's and diabetes. That link may occur as a result of the complex ways that type 2 diabetes affects the ability of the brain and other body tissues to use sugar and respond to insulin.”
She also indicated that, again from the Mayo Clinic, “Many people with diabetes have brain changes that are hallmarks of both Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia” … and ““Diabetes may also increase the risk of developing mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a condition in which people experience more thinking and memory problems than are usually present in normal aging.”
Throughout the event, Judy Lyttle, long-term member of Surry County Board of Supervisors, spoke of her own challenges with diabetes, offered encouragement to the crowd, and generally kept things lively as she helped share the message that “exercise and our choices of what we eat are both very helpful in fighting diabetes.”
Afterward, Lyttle said, “Diabetes is a deadly disease if not monitored. The American Diabetes Association Step-Out-For Diabetes is held yearly in the community to keep attention on this deadly disease and to provide donations for the American Diabetes Association that provides education, research, and advocacy to the community and government.
