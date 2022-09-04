Delegate Brewer Celebrates Governor Youngkin’s DroneUp Expansion Announcement

By Terry Harris
On August 24, Delegate Emily Brewer joined Governor Glenn Youngkin and others in Richmond for his announcement at a news conference outside the executive mansion that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, is investing a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a training center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County.
As the Chairwoman of Communications, Technology & Innovation, Delegate Brewer, who represents the 64th district which includes the counties of Isle of Wight and Surry as well as portions of Prince George County and Suffolk City, has been an advocate for expanding innovative and technological opportunities across the Commonwealth.
Declaring herself “thrilled” to hear that DroneUp is “bringing 145 jobs to the new training facility at Richard Bland College,” Brewer added, “Innovative partnerships like this demonstrate how creativity in higher education can yield incredible opportunities. This year, it was one of my priorities to facilitate budget language so the General Assembly could reduce regulatory barriers to make this training facility happen.”
“I am also very grateful to Governor Youngkin for championing innovation in Higher Education and workforce development in our Commonwealth,” she added.
The DroneUp company, which is planning to provide aerial deliveries for Walmart, picked Virginia for a 655-job headquarters and R&D expansion over competing sites in North Carolina, Arizona, Texas and New York, according to the announcement from Governor Youngkin on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.