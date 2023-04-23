By Terry Harris
Approximately 15-20% of the population is born with a way of processing information – thinking – different from that of the other 80-85%. On April 2, 2023, Pastor Spencer Logan of Hope Chapel Deliverance Center in Surry took a step toward making families dealing with neurodiversity, including challenges ranging from Dyslexia to DCD (Dyspraxia), Dyscalculia, Autism, Bipolar Disorder, Opposition Defiant Disorder and ADHD, among others, “visible.”
“Neurodiversity is about recognizing and respecting those who are often misunderstood or ignored because they think differently,” he explained, “and I wanted to publicly recognize members of my congregation that deal with those challenges every day.”
As a part of his effort to make neurodiversity better understood, he had members of the congregation plant pinwheels around the church sign and then gave two families a plaque for their work around the theme, “My brain is beautiful and yours are, too.”
Describing the recipients of the two plaques, Logan said, “Carolyn Blount raised Markus Lane from the age of 4 - not having the ability to walk or speak - to adulthood, and now he does the Scripture Reading for Morning Worship Service on the 4th Sunday which is Youth and Young Adult Day. And the Jenkins family answered a call - that others hung up on - to take in three siblings with several challenges, adopting and raising them to adulthood. Their love and compassion for the neurodiversity population is commendable and noteworthy, and now their children assist with ushering, offering, and clean-up for the church.”
Emphasizing that this is only the beginning of a mission he hopes to see spread across the community and beyond, Pastor Logan said, “It is so important that the families and caretakers of those with neurodiversity challenges be recognized, because they are serving a population that people don’t understand.”
“We can see a disruptive child, pass judgement, and say, ‘They need to do something with that child,’” he continued, “when, if we understood what’s going on with the child, we could instead, ask, ‘What happened with them and what do they need?”
“It’s not just the folks who have the learning challenges,” he continued. “Nobody really recognizes what the entire families are faced with. I want these families in my church to know that I see them as more than just being somebody within the congregation.”
One reason he feels so strongly about shining a light on the challenge, he said, stems from his own experiences helping raise a child with neurodiversity.
“My experiences with my nephew convinced me that it really does take a village to raise a child,” Logan said. “I quickly learned the importance of having anybody that had contact with him be on the same page so that he would understand that the rules stand regardless of where you’re at.”
“For example,” Logan said, “he played football, and if he refused to clean his room or whatever he needed to do, all I had to do was let the coach know. The coach would say, ‘You don’t want to do what you’re asked to do? Ok, three extra laps out here.’ He quickly learned, ‘I’m not going to be able to get away with this,’ and in two years, he went from being a D student to an A and B student because of the wraparound service he was receiving throughout the community.”
“Going from doctor to doctor and having to be at constant IEP (individualized educational plan) meetings with the schools is very time-consuming,” he said, listing just a couple of the challenges facing families where neurodiversity is an issue. “But it is so important, and life can be so disruptive without everyone working together that it feels like all the time starting over at page one.”
“I have a wonderful, caring, understanding congregation,” he concluded, “and those two families received and richly deserved the ‘Hero’ recognition award. However, it is commendable of all parents, caregivers, and guardians who extend their love, patience, sacrificial time and resources to meet the needs of our neurodiverse community, and they all need to know that someone sees them and understands what they have been through and be given the opportunity to be heard.”
“It is so easy to traumatize children at an early age that I just want to give an encouraging shout out to everyone to let’s open our eyes – and our hearts - and see how we can help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.