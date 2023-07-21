By Terry Harris
On Friday, July 14, 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a list of key administration and board appointments. On that list was Joel “Rex” Davis of Glen Allen, President, Davis Oil Company, who has just become the newest member of the Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board.
"I am thankful for these appointees' service to our Commonwealth as we continue to make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family," said Governor Glenn Youngkin in the announcement. "Their critical work will provide essential help as we move into my administration's day two agenda."
When reached at his home on Sunday night, Davis, whose family has business and real estate interests in and around Sussex County and Prince George, said, “I'm kind of speechless. I'm very humbled by the appointment, and certainly very excited to have the governor trust me to be on this board.”
His appointment is for a four-year term, and he revealed that he has been watching archived meetings of the board “as part of my preparation, to try to get up to speed as quickly as possible.”
“I'm completely humbled by the appointment and very excited,” he said. “I'm just truly honored to serve the Commonwealth, and anxious to get started.”
