Cultural exchange a hit

By Terry Harris
A group of Sussex Central Middle School seventh graders had a rare treat last week when two of their teachers worked together with teachers and students from another country on a direct virtual cultural exchange.
During an exchange of musical cultures the participants - 7th-grade students of Sussex Central Middle School and 7th-grade students at Little London High School in Jamaica - learned about two reggae legends, Bob Marley and Popcaan, who hail from Jamaica, and Grandmaster Flash, Tupac, Kanye West, Ice Cube, and other American artists from the eighties and nineties.
Sussex Central Middle School 7th grade English teachers Shanique Leslie and Band teacher Joshua Cannon collaborated on setting up the venture which taught students about the life and accomplishments of the musicians and how they used their music to inspire others and cultivate change.
During the event, students had an opportunity to learn via internet screening about each other’s favorite genres of music and artists, and the American students were surprised to learn that the Jamaican students knew some of the musicians they presented.
Little London High School Teachers Moya Williams and Darren Bennett led their students in Jamaica through the exchange, and the kids from the two schools were able to connect directly in a way that led Adrien Stevenson, Director of Human Resources for Sussex County Schools, to remark that it reminded her of experiences she used to have in school meeting pen pals.
“I could see something like that happening here,” she remarked. “And it was wonderful how, as part of their curriculum, the students were able to do everything from exchanging ideas and opinions to learning English – a perfect example of the many benefits to collaborative teaching - all while adding in experiencing aspects of another country and culture.
”It was actually the Collaboration Teaching Model at its best with the English teacher and the Band teacher working together,” she continued. “We’d been talking with Leslie, one of our international teachers, about trying to learn about other cultures in our lessons, and this experience perfectly demonstrated the advantages of teachers using team teaching. We had been studying music and the band teacher had a lesson on hip hop music, so it all fit together beautifully.”
“The students got to share likes, dislikes, favorite artists – all using words showing what they had learned in band class,” Stevenson added. “I think it’s great to add new things to a lesson you’re going to teach, and when you put a different spin on it the students are really excited and you are able to explore many avenues.”
