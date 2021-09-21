Crater Health District to offer COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccines at local schools

By Terry Harris
Free Covid Vaccinations will be made available during school hours at both Sussex County and Surry County Schools this month, according to information from Crater Health District (CHD).
CHD will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to staff and teachers in the school divisions and all students aged 12 and older with parental consent forms from each locality school.
On Sept. 23, vaccinations will be administered at Sussex Central Middle School from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and on September 30, they will be available at Surry County High School from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
According to CHD, they are conducting the vaccination clinics onsite and during the school day to provide access to as many people as possible and remove transportation as a reason why students/staff may not be able to receive the vaccine.
“The Crater Health District realizes the importance of increasing the number of individuals vaccinated in our communities and within school buildings and we share with each school division the importance of keeping students in person learning while doing so as safely as possible,” said Epidemiologist Senior E. Katrina Saphrey, MPH. “We feel like these vaccination clinics are another layer of helping schools and our communities achieve vaccination efforts.”
“We appreciate the partnership with our localities and school systems,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr. “Vaccination continues to be the best way to protect our communities, families and loved ones.”
CHD reports that the COVID-19 vaccines will be available at all schools across the district during the month of September. CHD already has conducted COVID-19 vaccinations at Hopewell City Schools. Central Virginia Health Services has administered Petersburg's COVID-19 vaccines at Petersburg High School and Vernon Jones Middle School with vaccines and supplies provided by CHD.
The rest are scheduled at Prince George High School and JEJ Moore Middle School (both September 9) in Prince George County, Dinwiddie High School (September 16) and Dinwiddie Middle School (September 23) in Dinwiddie County, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School (September 16), and Greensville High School (September 10) in Greensville County.
New CDC guidelines recommend continuing to wear a mask correctly, staying at least six feet from others outside of your household, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and washing your hands often.
Further information on vaccination sites is available at vaccinate.virginia.gov or www.vaccines.gov/. Information corning the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety, and answers to frequently asked questions can be found on VDH’s website and CDC’s website.
