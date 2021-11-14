COVID vaccine to be available to younger SCPS students

By Terry Harris
On November 5, through the Virginia Department of Health, the following announcement was made: “Effective Immediately, the Crater Health District will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.”
“COVID-19 vaccines for children provide an important next step for protection against the virus.” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., in the same release.
In Surry County, plans were already underway for implementation of the offer of the booster shots through the schools, according to Superintendent Dr. Serbrenia Sims.
“We have been working with Crater Health District as we have in the past to make sure that whenever the vaccines for kids 5 – 11 rolled out that we, in Surry, would be ready,” Sims said. “On November 20, from 10 a.m. until noon, we will be providing vaccines for our students ages 5 – 11 as well as booster shots for employees and also offering flu shots. We will be providing Pfizer for both students and adults, and while we will not be offering J&J or Moderna, both the CHD and the CDC have said that whether your original vaccines were Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, or Moderna, the Pfizer booster is fine for any of the three.”
Sims also said that for anyone receiving their first dose on November 20, follow-up second doses would be available on December 11, and both clinics will be offered through the SCHS gymnasium.”
“We had been anticipating the final ruling from the CDC as well as the VDH giving us the go ahead to vaccinate students ages 5 – 11 for SCPS,” she said. “The anticipation of extending the vaccinations to that age group gives us pretty much all the opportunity to have all of our students being vaccinated,” Sims said.
“Turning the corner on getting back to normalcy is important, and this is a big step in that direction – so the kids don’t have to worry about becoming ill from covid 19 or having to be quarantined,” she continued. “Our students love being in school and having to be quarantined for two weeks is taking them out of their comfort zone - which is inside their school the buildings.”
Sims emphasized that Asst Superintendent Giron Wooden Jr, has been coordinating the effort, and reported that advance registration is recommended.
“But typically with most vaccination clinics for students, when administered during a school day, principals can serve in loco parentis and still allow kids to be vaccinated,” she cautioned. “With this one occurring on a Saturday, parents will need to come with their own children. And, of course, that also will allow an extra sense of security for the smaller children to help them through it emotionally. I think the older students would be fine, but five-year-olds might need Mom or Dad to help them through it emotionally.”
“I do feel that vaccinating children as well as vaccinating adults is the way to get out of this pandemic,” she added. “It isn’t required. However, I strongly recommend that students and adults be vaccinated.”
The importance of COVID immunizations also was brought out at Thursday night’s Board Supervisors meeting with the report that Surry County has moved back to the “High” category for rate of transmission, with 617 total (reported) cases, 10 deaths, and 13 new cases in just the last week.
