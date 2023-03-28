By Terry Harris
On March 6 local Surry County government leaders came together with community members at the Surry County Parks and Recreation Center to discuss the expansion of the community recreational facility.
According to Renee Chapline with Surry County Economic Development, attendees were thrilled to hear of the plan to design and develop a public pool with the purpose of promoting health and wellness for the community as well as leading to a full-service community aquatics program.
Comments from the community on a grant opportunity with the Virginia Outdoors foundation for funding to start the first phases of the project were welcomed and well-received.
Surry County, already the first waterfront, fully wired broadband community in Virginia, also is known for its pristine outdoor recreational opportunities along the James River.
At the meeting, Surry County Board of Supervisors Chair Robert Elliot said of the project, “Many small communities around the state have made recreational outdoor facilities a priority for health and wellness in their community.”
To loud applause from the crowd, he added, “Why not Surry County?”
Following the community meeting Roxanne Marr-Shears, Chair of the local United To Empower organization, provided a letter of support to the county, reading, in part, "UTE fully supports the efforts of the Surry County Parks and Recreation Center staff as they seek external funding for the expansion of the facility. United to Empower believes that this grant will enhance SCPR’s ability to strategically integrate channels of health services in a rural setting.”
Early last week Chapline revealed, “The county will submit the application later this week with hopes of the grant application being approved for the project. The Virginia Outdoor Foundation supports the “Get Outdoors Fund” which provides funding for projects that increase access to safe open space for all Virginians.”
