County mourns sudden passing of beloved deputy

By Terry Harris
“It is with heavy hearts the Sheriff’s Office informs you of the passing of SRO Corporal K. Stubbs this morning,” read the Tuesday, May 23, post on Facebook.
With these words and a solid black line across the emblem signifying a Mourning Badge, the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office announced the sudden, unexpected death of the 59 year-old Sussex Elementary School Resource Officer known to so many as “Teddy Bear.”
Within a day, 100 posts of condolences and more than 200 shares of the announcement had been posted.
“He will be greatly missed in our department, the public school system, and in the community,” said Sussex County Sheriff Ernest L. Giles, Sr.
“He was a big man in stature, and had various nicknames,” Giles said, “ but he was most known as Teddy Bear, because he could get along with anybody. He really loved kids, which was the reason I put him in the elementary school.”
Sheriff Giles was referring to his assignment of Deputy Stubbs as elementary school resource officer for Sussex Elementary School, where he mentored kids and provided security.
“But he was called Teddy Bear by both staffs – the School and the Sheriff’s Department,” Giles elaborated. “He didn’t have a mean bone in his body. I know the babies (elementary school children) are going to miss him. Some began crying then they found out.”
“We did not just lose our school resource officer but we lost a family member who cherished, protected, and reassured us every day we were safe,” said SES Principal Denise Parker. “For Corporal Stubbs, this meant keeping his eyes and ears open at all times but also ensuring the safety and security of students and the faculty and staff. For most, he was a friend, confidant, problem-solver, and father figure. He will be greatly missed by his Sussex Central Elementary School family.”
“We are asking for the support of the Community so that it may be a comfort to his family,” said Sheriff Giles. “Please continue to keep the Stubbs family in your prayers.”
Corporal Stubbs’s passing is listed as being by natural causes. The funeral will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at Sussex Central High School - 21394 Sussex Drive Stony Creek, Virginia 23882.
