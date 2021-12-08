Community-wide Christmas Wishes food project

By Terry Harris
The Sussex Chamber of Commerce is working on a special project to help make some wishes come true for county citizens dealing with food insecurity by calling on the entire community to work together to construct the area’s first Can Christmas Tree.
Chamber member and co-proprietor of Claremont Candle Company Jenifer Helton, whose brainstorm the Can Christmas Tree was, explained how the innovative project , with the food being collected now and the assembly of the actual tree to coincide with this year’s SCYMAC Christmas Parade, ties in with community unity.
“It was definitely about the opportunity to help others,” she began, “but also for us to grow together as a community. One of the things I have loved most about having a business here in Waverly is how other businesses have been so nice and the people in town in general are so nice and supportive, it blows me away every day seeing how tight a community this really is.”
She revealed that the way the project will work is that anyone wishing to help make the holidays happier for locals with food insecurity can bring in canned food to one of the drop-off points between now and December 15. Volunteers will sort and prepare cans so that on the morning of December 18 the Can Christmas Tree will be assembled just in time for everyone going through Waverly for the SCYMAC Christmas Parade to have an opportunity to see it in its full glory. It also will be perfect for a teaching moment about the importance of kindness and giving to others for children when they ask why the big Christmas tree is made out of food.
“The one we made where I used to work was probably 10 feet wide and 14 feet tall,” she explained. “Between the acts of purchasing and donating food for others in need, helping with assembling the tree in the spirit of the season to coincide with the local parade, and ultimately donating all the food collected for citizens of Sussex County, I see this as a real bonding experience for local folks. And anything that can bring the community even closer together and help others at the same time is a win-win for everybody!”
Helton added that everyone throughout the area is invited to help with the Can Christmas Tree by dropping off new cans of food from now until December 15 at Waverly Town Hall, Bank of Southside VA locations in Wakefield and Stony Creek or the Claremont Candle Company at 330 West Main Street in Waverly.
As an added incentive to participate, she said that every 10 cans of food donated will entitle the donor to a free raffle ticket for a special drawing on December 15 with some exciting prizes donated by local businesses.
“I’d just like to give kudos to Jenifer – one of our newest Chamber members – for a great idea and innovative follow-through,” said Waverly Mayor and Chamber Board member Angela McPhaul. “She came to us with the idea, and we’re all banding together – and inviting the entire county to join in – to make it happen.”
“So many people think about how citizens are dealing with food shortages in November and December,” she added, “but suddenly it’s January and February and cold and the help dries up and people are left to fend for themselves, and that’s when help is needed even more. This is timed so that, though the food will be donated during the ‘Season of Giving,’ by the time it’s all sorted and ready to be distributed it will help fill that gap in the new year when giving is at its lowest point and people are really food secure. I’m really proud of the Chamber for this project.”
“And this food will all stay in Sussex County,” she added, “Plus because the food tree will be assembled right on West Main prior to the parade, everyone will be able to see this outpouring of support for the county, from the county.”
For further information, contact Jenifer Helton at Claremont Candle Company - 804-896-2961, or Chamber President Jesse Hellyer at New York Life - 804-834-9939 or call Waverly Town Hall - 804-834-2330.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.