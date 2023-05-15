Community food market providing even Greater service after over 30 years

By Terry Harris
Contrary to the popular saying, sometimes there is such a thing as a free lunch, and according to Nick Garrett, owner and manager of the Wakefield Market – formerly Great Valu – there will be a number of free lunch opportunities available at their store this Thursday, May 11 through Saturday, May 13.
“We’re expecting this to be our biggest Meat Truckload sale ever,” explained Garrett. “It’s kind of a throwback event, the biggest truck load sale we’ve ever had. We’re even giving away free tickets for a raffle, and somebody will take home a free New York Strip Loin.”
“Actually, we’ll have the meat truck, a fruit and vegetable truck, and one filled with Mother’s Day plants to celebrate our 31st year serving the community, and we decided to make it kind of like a festival with free, full-size food samples cooked on the spot. There will be things like hot dogs and sausages and ice cream, and we really want the whole community to come eat lunch with us – for free!”
To further add to the festival atmosphere, Garrett said, the Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department will be on hand giving tours of the fire truck for all ages.
“Last time they were here they allowed people to get inside the truck,” he added. “The kids - and their parents - loved having their photo there, and so did the fire department members. Those guys are busy people! And this is just another community service that they’re offering.”
Listening to Garrett talk about how at his store the service is staying the same but some things in the store are changing every day for the better, it is obvious that community involvement is an important part of the Wakefield Market’s plan.
“We just continue to come up with new ways to benefit and improve our community,” he said. “Now we offer Virginia Fresh Match through LEAP – a federal program allowing us to give 50% off for customers eligible for EBT. We partner with Virginia SNAP extension to provide knowledge on healthy foods for consumers in our area. We deal with Smart Beginnings for all the area public schools for backpack vouchers they can redeem for healthy foods at our store. We purchase produce from small farmers in our area. We support the Ruritan Club, the Fire Department and local athletic teams and events. And, of course, we work with the Lions doing their White Cane broom sales. There’s one coming up in June.”
He revealed that their new cases will be installed throughout the store beginning in June to help reduce their carbon imprint, adding, “And we’re the only curbside pickup food business in the area, plus we do delivery.”
Asked how he feels about all the things his store is doing for the community, he modestly responded, “It just feels right. Like the right thing to do. I’m just glad we can offer things to help people. It saves them a lot of money, and that’s important to us all right now. We just hope everybody will come out this weekend and enjoy some free food and fun and continue coming and supporting us in our local community food market.”
The truckload event on May 11, 12, 13 will run 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 608 North County Drive, Wakefield, VA, 23888. For answers to questions or further information call 757-899-5555.
