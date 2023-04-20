Community Clean-up Day scheduled

By Terry Harris
On Saturday, April 22, the Surry Chamber of Commerce will sponsor their annual Community Cleanup Day. Speaking on behalf of the Chamber, Dr. Roselynn E. Miller explained that not only is the effort important for keeping the community clean, but it also provides a great deal of fun for volunteers who come out and help.
“It really is a blast,” exclaimed Miller. “Last year we even had impromptu competitions among the groups. One group collected 12 big VDOT bags full of roadside trash in only two hours. We plan to do that again. It’s also very satisfying to have cleaned up a stretch of road and then look back and see it look really beautiful. It’s a hands-on way of really loving our community.”
Miller said that everyone is invited to bring their friends, neighbors, and children to meet at 10 a.m. at the Hampton Roads winery at 6074 New Design Road in Elberon.
“We’ll equip all volunteers with gloves, maps, t-shirts, trash bags, and trash grabbers,” she explained. “Then we’ll divide into several groups and everyone will disperse with their group leader into several parts of the county for their trash pickup. Afterwards we’ll all return to the winery where all volunteers will get vouchers for lunch from food truck vendors on site so we can have fun eating lunch together and chatting – building community - over a glass of wine and community good will.”
According to Miller, the number of volunteers for the event last fall was double the number from the time before, and they hope to do that again this time.
“We will provide shirts which help our volunteers remain safe and visible and be recognized,” she said, “But we ask everyone who has volunteered before to please wear your t-shirt from before, to help cut costs and assure that everyone gets one.”
It’s been fun to see the effort getting some traction,” she added. “My kids and I pick up roadside trash pretty regularly in the community, along with other families, and it’s brought about some lively Facebook conversations. People appreciate the effort, and sometimes if they want to be involved but can’t make the date they’ll contribute things like trash grabbers to help with the effort. That’s been really exciting to see, because it’s bringing about a growing awareness in the community that this isn’t litter pickup, it’s a litter cessation prevention effort. We can’t make a real change just by picking up trash. We have to build the determination not to litter in the first place.”
She added that between some generous donations by at least one of the food trucks with the chamber picking up the slack, the lunches are free for volunteers, making the event a real community effort. For further information email surrychamber@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.